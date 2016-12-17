Josefson needs to produce; Scratch surprises Parenteau Jacob Josefson returns to the Devils' lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous seven games Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hTdTRZ Jacob Josefson surely knows what it feels like to remain one of the extra skaters on the ice as a morning skate winds down. After all, the Devils 25-year-old center has been a healthy scratch in the previous seven games, in eight of the last nine and in 16 games already this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.