Hynes: "You have to look at the bigger picture" Devils coach, with team in six-game losing streak, says rebuilding organization is a 'process' Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i30pU3 The media crowd had thinned out in the bowels of Madison Square Garden and Devils coach John Hynes, after addressing the smaller picture of the team's latest loss, was now privately spelling out the bigger picture of the job he and general manager Ray Shero really signed up to accomplish. The Devils, who host the Predators on Tuesday night at Prudential Center, have lost six straight after Sunday's 3-2, four-round shootout defeat to the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.