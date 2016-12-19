Hynes: "You have to look at the bigge...

Hynes: "You have to look at the bigger picture"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Hynes: "You have to look at the bigger picture" Devils coach, with team in six-game losing streak, says rebuilding organization is a 'process' Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i30pU3 The media crowd had thinned out in the bowels of Madison Square Garden and Devils coach John Hynes, after addressing the smaller picture of the team's latest loss, was now privately spelling out the bigger picture of the job he and general manager Ray Shero really signed up to accomplish. The Devils, who host the Predators on Tuesday night at Prudential Center, have lost six straight after Sunday's 3-2, four-round shootout defeat to the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC