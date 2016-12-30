Fire and Ice: Hall again absent as De...

Fire and Ice: Hall again absent as Devils practice

22 min ago

Taylor Hall, day to day with a lower-body injury, appears as if he will miss a second straight game on Saturday Fire and Ice: Hall again absent as Devils practice Taylor Hall, day to day with a lower-body injury, appears as if he will miss a second straight game on Saturday Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hAFciv Hall missed Thursday night's 2-1 shootout victory at Washington because of a lower-body injury that has him listed as day to day by the Devils. Hall also did not practice on Wednesday, nor did he travel with the team to Washington.

