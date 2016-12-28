Fire and Ice: Dads' trip special for Devils' players
The fathers of the Devils' players, coaches and staff will be with the team for the home-and-home series with the Caps Fire and Ice: Dads' trip special for Devils' players The fathers of the Devils' players, coaches and staff will be with the team for the home-and-home series with the Caps Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iFppN6 The team could certainly use some of that on this season's Dads' trip. The fathers met at Prudential Center for today's practice and will fly on the Devils' charter flight to Washington, attend Thursday night's game against the Capitals at Verizon Center, return to New Jersey and also be in the stands for Saturday afternoon's return match with the Capitals at The Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC