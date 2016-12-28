Fire and Ice: Dads' trip special for ...

Fire and Ice: Dads' trip special for Devils' players

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

The fathers of the Devils' players, coaches and staff will be with the team for the home-and-home series with the Caps Fire and Ice: Dads' trip special for Devils' players The fathers of the Devils' players, coaches and staff will be with the team for the home-and-home series with the Caps Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iFppN6 The team could certainly use some of that on this season's Dads' trip. The fathers met at Prudential Center for today's practice and will fly on the Devils' charter flight to Washington, attend Thursday night's game against the Capitals at Verizon Center, return to New Jersey and also be in the stands for Saturday afternoon's return match with the Capitals at The Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,409 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC