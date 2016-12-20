Fire and Ice: Andy Greene bobblehead night on Thursday47 minutes | Fire & Ice

Fire and Ice: Andy Greene bobblehead ...

Tuesday Dec 20

Fire and Ice: Andy Greene bobblehead night on Thursday Devils captain latest to be "honored" with a miniature replica

Fans attending the Devils game on Thursday night against the Flyers will have a chance to receive and Andy Greene bobblehead doll, as well as a chance to meet the team's captain. "The New Jersey Devils will celebrate the holiday season on Thursday, December 22 when they host the Philadelphia Flyers by offering fans a chance to meet defenseman Andy Greene on the captain's bobblehead night and the opportunity to purchase signed mystery ornaments.

Chicago, IL

