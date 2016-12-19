Devils Up Next: Tuesday vs. Predators The Devils look to snap a six-game losing streak against the Predators on Tuesday night at Prudential Center Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i8tzg9 Devils center Adam Henrique, top center, celebrates after tying the score during the third period against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Story line : The Devils , who have lost six straight, won 5-4 in overtime at Nashville on Dec. 3, rallying from a 4-1 deficit after two periods as Michael Cammalleri scored twice, including the winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.