Devils' Josefson (concussion) skates with team

Devils' Josefson skates with team Devils' Jacob Josefson rejoins teammates for morning skate but misses fifth straight game; Auvitu recalled Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iBcNGG NEWARK - Jacob Josefson, who will miss his fifth straight game Tuesday night but participated in the Devils' morning skate, said he suffered a concussion when he took a third-period elbow to the head from the Senators' Mark Borowiecki on Dec. 17. Josefson said he passed his concussion protocol test on Friday and while he's been skating on his own, Tuesday was the first time he's been back on the ice with his teammates.

