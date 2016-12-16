Devils' Hall holding up his end of bargain
Devils' Hall holding up his end of bargain The Devils are struggling mightily but Taylor Hall has been what the organization hoped for when it acquired him. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hY6CfO OTTAWA - Through shifting linemates, knee surgery and a monthlong regression in the Devils' overall play, Taylor Hall has been what the organization hoped for when it acquired the former No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC