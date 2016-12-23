Devils go into Christmas break with 4...

Devils go into Christmas break with 4-1 loss to Pens

Friday Dec 23

PITTSBURGH - The Devils' objective on Friday night was twofold: Sustain the passion and emotion and physicality from the night before and contain the highly-annoyed and strongly-motivated defending Stanley Cup champions.

