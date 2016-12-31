Devils defenseman John Moore hospital...

Devils defenseman John Moore hospitalized after hit by Capitalsa Tom Wilson

A trainer looks at New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore after he suffered an injury during the first period of Saturday's game against the Capitals. NEWARK - Just 3:10 into Washington's 6-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon, Caps forward Tom Wilson checked New Jersey defenseman John Moore into the glass, sending Moore immediately to the ice in distress.

