Devils defenseman John Moore hospitalized after hit by Capitalsa Tom Wilson
A trainer looks at New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore after he suffered an injury during the first period of Saturday's game against the Capitals. NEWARK - Just 3:10 into Washington's 6-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon, Caps forward Tom Wilson checked New Jersey defenseman John Moore into the glass, sending Moore immediately to the ice in distress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC