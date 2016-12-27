Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, their 10th win in December Crosby's goal, 2 assists, Malkin's goal, assist lead Pens Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, their 10th win in December Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iCxSkg New Jersey Devils right wing PA Parenteau scores a goal on the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Newark, N.J. NEWARK, N.J. - Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, their 10th win ... (more)

