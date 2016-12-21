Crosby's goal, 2 assists, Malkin's goal, assist lead Pens
Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, their 10th win in December. Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist in becoming the fourth Penguin to collect 800 points, and defenseman Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 5.4 seconds left in the second period after being set by Pittsburgh's two star forwards.
