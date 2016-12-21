Borowiecki's misfortune steals the sh...

Borowiecki's misfortune steals the show in Senators win over Devils

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Bobby Ryan, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith, into an empty net, scored for Ottawa in a 3-1 win over the New Jersey on Saturday night, but everyone was talking about Borowiecki after the game. For about 30 seconds midway through the third period the Devils controlled the puck in the Ottawa zone while Borowiecki stumbled and fell about five times after losing his skate blade.

