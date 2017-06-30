What Did the Avalanche Get in Colin Wilson?
In today's NHL, salary cap space has become as big a trade chip as draft choices. Over the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche used their cap space as an asset when they were able to pick up Colin Wilson from the Western Conference Champion Nashville Predators for only a 4th round pick .in in 2019 Make no mistake about it, Wilson - who has two more years left on his contract at just under $4 million - is a versatile forward in his prime that is worth a lot more than a future 4th round pick.
