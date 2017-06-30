The Weekly 1-3-1: Center Depth, Moves To Come, and Central Division Shifts

The past two weeks of Nashville Predators fandom has been a roller coaster of emotions. From losing James Neal in the expansion draft, to a draft day steal in Eeli Tolvanen, and concluding with a week of Matt Duchene rumors, July 1st's free agency period could not possibly top that drama, right? David Poile wasted no time at the start of free agency as he signed Nick Bonino to a 4 year deal at a cap hit of $4.1 million.

