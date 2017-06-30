Sunday's Dump & Chase: Just Poile Doing Poile Things
Predators sign Nick Bonino to 4-year contract Not the big splash signing most of us were expecting, but Bonino is a solid two-way player that will really allow Laviolette to tinker around with the forward lines. And we all know how much he loves to tinker.
