Predators sign Bonino away from Pens ...

Predators sign Bonino away from Pens and trade Wilson to Avs

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The Nashville Predators took care of an area of concern Saturday, signing center Nick Bonino away from the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins with a $16.4 million, four-year contract. Bonino was a key player for the Penguins during the past two postseasons, contributing a total of 25 points to help them hoist the Cup twice - including against the Predators last month.

Chicago, IL

