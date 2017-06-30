Monday's Dump & Chase: Success is Coming

Monday's Dump & Chase: Success is Coming

Decision to Return to Predators Easy for Hartnell Scotty Hartnell started his career in Nashville, so why not end it in the same place? The 35 year-old should provide the Preds some good forward depth, and be a veteran voice in the locker room. ProHockeyTalk ProHockey Talk is calling this one of the best free agent signings of July 1st, and maybe the summer.

