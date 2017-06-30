Monday's Dump & Chase: Success is Coming
Decision to Return to Predators Easy for Hartnell Scotty Hartnell started his career in Nashville, so why not end it in the same place? The 35 year-old should provide the Preds some good forward depth, and be a veteran voice in the locker room. ProHockeyTalk ProHockey Talk is calling this one of the best free agent signings of July 1st, and maybe the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun '17
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun '17
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC