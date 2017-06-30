Longmeadow natives Tyler Kelleher, Matt Foley invited to Nashville Predators prospect camp
During this year's Stanley Cup Finals, Nashville impressed plenty of formerly skeptical hockey fans with its enthusiasm for the game. Add 22-year-old Longmeadow natives Tyler Kelleher and Matt Foley to the list.
