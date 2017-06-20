Jets get potential No. 1, Habs go big on D as free agency kicks off in NHL
The Winnipeg Jets got their hopeful answer in goal and the Montreal Canadiens tried to further stabilize their defence on the first day of NHL free agency. The Jets landed Steve Mason on a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of US$4.1 million while the Canadiens signed 28-year-old Karl Alzner for five years at $23 million.
