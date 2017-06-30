Jagr, Kovalchuk among questions left in busy NHL free agency
In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen controls the puck as he skates past New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello during an NHL hockey game in New York. Cullen, at 40, could be among the players available when free agency begins Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun '17
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun '17
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC