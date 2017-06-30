Eeli Tolvanen Signs With Jokerit Helsinki
It was basically confirmed last month that Eeli Tolvanen would no longer be attending Boston College to play hockey, allegedly because he failed to earn enough credits to graduate from high school. Tolvanen was supposed to be BC's top recruit this fall and was drafted by the Nashville Predators with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft .
