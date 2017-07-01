Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan ...

Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan Miller in free agency

23 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Cam Fowler and Ryan Miller got everything they desired from the Anaheim Ducks on the opening day of free agency Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan Miller in free agency Cam Fowler and Ryan Miller got everything they desired from the Anaheim Ducks on the opening day of free agency Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tytkUW FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of Game 5 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Anaheim, Calif. The Ducks have signed Fowler to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension through the 2025-26 season on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

