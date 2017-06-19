Who Replaces Fisher? Next Man Up

Who Replaces Fisher? Next Man Up

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs now over, the Nashville Predators move forward for what will be a busier than normal offseason slate. Along with the Las Vegas Golden Knights getting their feet wet in the league with the expansion draft, the Nashville front office could be making a decision on who will have the "C" on their new Adidas sweater for the 2017-18 season.

