Welcome New OTF Staff
After posting a want ad a few weeks ago, we were overwhelmed with the amount of super talented folks that want to be a part of the crew. It took some time to go through all the applicants, but after scrutinizing our choices and making some tough decisions, we are pleased to announce 14 new hires! Current staff includes myself, Marya, Bobby, and Hayley, with a host of other folks who contribute content when they can: Caroline, Link, Bryant, and Dan.
