Tuesday's Fan Links: Ben

Happy Tuesday everyone! We are just one day away from the NHL Expansion Draft in Las Vegas and I could not be more excited/nervous to see who the 31st franchise in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights, take from the Predators . There is no use in worrying about it a full day-and-a-half in advance, so let's jump into today's links! There's no denying that the end of the Predators season was not what fans wanted to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.