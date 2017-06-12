The Nashville Predators Fell Short, B...

The Nashville Predators Fell Short, But Leave Behind A Memorable Cup Run

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: On the Forecheck

The Nashville Predators did everything they could to piece together a lineup that made sense on Sunday night. They gave it their all and they came up short Considering that they had already lost Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala in previous playoff rounds, considering that they had a hobbled Ryan Ellis , gutting out 24 minutes with three blocks and two hits, and considering that they faced a Penguins team with one of the best players on the planet, this team truly gave it their all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penns "Dooms Day Defense" Jun 1 I Lov Country 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC