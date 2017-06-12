The Nashville Predators Fell Short, But Leave Behind A Memorable Cup Run
The Nashville Predators did everything they could to piece together a lineup that made sense on Sunday night. They gave it their all and they came up short Considering that they had already lost Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala in previous playoff rounds, considering that they had a hobbled Ryan Ellis , gutting out 24 minutes with three blocks and two hits, and considering that they faced a Penguins team with one of the best players on the planet, this team truly gave it their all.
