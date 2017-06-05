The Latest: Hockey and country music converge in Nashville

Thousands of country music and hockey fans have packed into downtown Nashville as two of the city's biggest events converged - the CMA Music Festival and the Stanley Cup Final. City officials are expecting 100,000 people , and some are here for both the music and hockey with some even coming from the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival about 60 miles southeast of Nashville to join the party.

