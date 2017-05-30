The Latest: Catfish! And Hagelin in Pens lineup for Game 3
Nashville Predators fan Chas Kelly, of Nashville, Tenn., uses a sledge hammer to hit a car painted in Pittsburgh Penguins colors before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. less Nashville Predators fan Chas Kelly, of Nashville, Tenn., uses a sledge hammer to hit a car painted in Pittsburgh Penguins colors before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville ... more An eager Predators fan couldn't wait for the national anthem, instead chucking the first catfish onto the ice on the end of the ice where the Penguins were warming up.
