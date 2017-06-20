The Final List: Here's Who The Predators Should Protect
At 5 PM eastern today, the Predators , along with the rest of the NHL, will submit their protection lists to the NHL's Central Registry. If the Preds want to remain one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup in the near future, they should protect eight skaters and here's who should be on that list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC