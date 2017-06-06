Take a Shot and Making It Count

Every player is flying on the ice, half of them looking to hit you, possibly in some way that the Department of Player Safety should really look at but won't; a pass hits your stick just barely before you have to shoot; there's a 6 foot-and-some guy covered in pads with lightning reflexes standing right in front of the goal; and 17,000 people just yelled "you suck" at you. That the puck ever gets in the net is a miracle.

