Shania Twain announces dates for new music at Stanley Cup finals
Canadian country music legend Shania Twain cheered on the Nashville Predators during their last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the Stanley Cup finals, and the singer couldn't help but contain her excitement. With approximately 30 Canadian players between the two teams, Twain told Sportsnet's Scott Oake just how proud she was to see Canada's game "infect" the home of Country music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC