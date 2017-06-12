Shania Twain announces dates for new music at Stanley Cup finals

Canadian country music legend Shania Twain cheered on the Nashville Predators during their last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the Stanley Cup finals, and the singer couldn't help but contain her excitement. With approximately 30 Canadian players between the two teams, Twain told Sportsnet's Scott Oake just how proud she was to see Canada's game "infect" the home of Country music.

