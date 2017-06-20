Sens' Stalberg drawing interest from Swiss League
Viktor Stalberg , the veteran forward that was part of Ottawa's recent playoff run, has reportedly landed on the radar of National League A outfit EV Zug. Per Swiss Hockey News , club manager Reto Klay confirmed interest in Stalberg, saying he is "among the candidates" to be signed by the team this summer.
