Rumor Central: Martina McBride Next Anthem Singer For Nashville Predators?

When the NASHVILLE PREDATORS take the ice TOMORROW night against the PITTSBURGH PENGUINS for game three of the STANLEY CUP Finals, the only thing more highly anticipated than the final score is what star will sing the National Anthem. So far, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LADY ANTEBELLUM, VINCE GILL, TRISHA YEARWOOD, and KELLY CLARKSON have all honored AMERICA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.