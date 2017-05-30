Rumor Central: Martina McBride Next Anthem Singer For Nashville Predators?
When the NASHVILLE PREDATORS take the ice TOMORROW night against the PITTSBURGH PENGUINS for game three of the STANLEY CUP Finals, the only thing more highly anticipated than the final score is what star will sing the National Anthem. So far, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LADY ANTEBELLUM, VINCE GILL, TRISHA YEARWOOD, and KELLY CLARKSON have all honored AMERICA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Thu
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC