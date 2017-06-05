Rex, Rob Ryan in a minor Nashville scuffle
Among the many Nashville Predators bandwagon fans are former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan, who were smashing the Penguins car on Saturday night while wearing very large yellow hockey jerseys. A Twitter account in the name of Cooper Stefaniak posted a pair of videos that show the Ryan twins in a scuffle at a Nashville establishment, apparently on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC