Replacing James Neal Now Becomes Main Priority for The Predators This Summer

It's been nearly a week since the Nashville Predators lost James Neal to the expansion draft. On June 21st, the same day that David Poile was declared NHL's GM of the Year-an award he most definitely deserved-the Preds front office allowed the Vegas Golden Knights to steal a top six forward off their team.

