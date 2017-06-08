Ranking the Nashville Predators' best celebrity fans Ranking the Nashville Predators' best celebrity fans Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/nashville-predators-best-celebrity-fans-carrie-underwood-keith-urban It's not rare for the NHL to attract famous fans, Justin Bieber being a prime, fair weather example, but it's been a totally different scene in Nashville as the Predators have made an improbable run at the Stanley Cup. The country music community has embraced the Predators, and now many A-List celebrities and country superstars are among the faithful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.