Preds offer Vegas Golden Knights an expansion model to follow
The first ever draft pick of the Nashville Predators was still paying dividends almost 20 years later when the club reached the Stanley Cup final for the first time. If there is a model for the Vegas Golden Knights to follow as the NHL's 31st team enters its first draft Friday in Chicago, it might just be the Preds, an expansion squad in 1998 that built itself into annual playoff contender and eventual Stanley Cup finalist through years of shrewd drafting and player development.
