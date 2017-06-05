Preds fever sweeps Carrie Underwood's fan club party at the Grand Ole Opry
C arrie Underwood kicked off a busy week of CMA Music Festival with a longstanding tradition: her fan-club party at the Grand Ole Opry. In addition to a command performance, Carrie also gave her most-devoted supporters a Nashville Predators rally towel, a nod to the fact that her husband, team captain Mike Fisher , is just two wins away from clinching hockey's Stanley Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC