Preds fever sweeps Carrie Underwood's fan club party at the Grand Ole Opry

C arrie Underwood kicked off a busy week of CMA Music Festival with a longstanding tradition: her fan-club party at the Grand Ole Opry. In addition to a command performance, Carrie also gave her most-devoted supporters a Nashville Predators rally towel, a nod to the fact that her husband, team captain Mike Fisher , is just two wins away from clinching hockey's Stanley Cup.

