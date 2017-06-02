Predators need to stick with Pekka Rinne in goal against the Penguins

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has given up eight goals in two Stanley Cup Final games to the the Penguins after logging a postseason best save percentage of .941 and goals-against average of 1.70 though 16 playoff games. Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has given up eight goals in two Stanley Cup Final games to the the Penguins after logging a postseason best save percentage of .941 and goals-against average of 1.70 though 16 playoff games.

