Predators need to stick with Pekka Rinne in goal against the Penguins
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has given up eight goals in two Stanley Cup Final games to the the Penguins after logging a postseason best save percentage of .941 and goals-against average of 1.70 though 16 playoff games. Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has given up eight goals in two Stanley Cup Final games to the the Penguins after logging a postseason best save percentage of .941 and goals-against average of 1.70 though 16 playoff games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Thu
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC