Predators in the Wild: Stanley Cup Final Edition

Now St Louis can get back to what they do best: -Whining about Kolten Wong -Ruining Italian food -Listening to organ music -Leaving St Louis For the first time in franchise history the Nashville Predators were playing for a conference championship against a ruthless Anaheim Ducks team. On the surface it looked like the Preds run for the Cup was coming to a close, but if we learned anything in the first two rounds it's that you can never underestimate this team and what they're capable of.

