Predators bring back Yannick Weber with one-year contract
Two days after having their season come to an end in the Stanley Cup Final the Nashville Predators got to work assembling their roster for next season. The team announced on Tuesday that it has signed veteran defenseman Yannick Weber to a one-year contract that will pay him $600,000 for the 2017-18 season.
