PODCAST: Country music, Summerfest and Nashville Predators, with Shaun Ridder
In episode 31 of OnMilwaukee's Postgame Tailgate podcast, powered by "The Drew Olson Show" on The Big 920, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller are joined by FM106.1 morning radio host Shaun Ridder. Despite not having a cold and refreshing Zima to fuel their podding, the guys talk country music, its blending of genres and content vs. sound; Matt makes his case for why he's not a fan, while Ridder defends it; and they discuss the Summerfest country music acts, including old and new faces and why the festival continues to book so many in the genre.
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
