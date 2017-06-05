PODCAST: Country music, Summerfest and Nashville Predators, with Shaun Ridder

In episode 31 of OnMilwaukee's Postgame Tailgate podcast, powered by "The Drew Olson Show" on The Big 920, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller are joined by FM106.1 morning radio host Shaun Ridder. Despite not having a cold and refreshing Zima to fuel their podding, the guys talk country music, its blending of genres and content vs. sound; Matt makes his case for why he's not a fan, while Ridder defends it; and they discuss the Summerfest country music acts, including old and new faces and why the festival continues to book so many in the genre.

