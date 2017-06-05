Penguins regroup, Predators look for road magic
PITTSBURGH >> Somewhere between the catfish lobbing , A-list national anthem singers, Carrie Underwood's forgetfulness, Charles Barkley's surprise cameo and P.K. Subban's breath, there's been another notable development during the Stanley Cup Final: A week ago, the Nashville Predators headed home down 2-0 to the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Pekka Rinne's game seemed to be in tatters and the Penguins fan base was musing whether it preferred a clean sweep or just a split of the two games in Nashville so the defending champions could raise the Cup on home ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC