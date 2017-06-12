Penguins early favorites to repeat ag...

Penguins early favorites to repeat again as Stanley Cup winners

Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

The Pittsburgh Penguins barely had started their celebration for winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship before Las Vegas tabbed them as favorites to capture their franchise's sixth title in 2017-18. The Penguins became the NHL's first repeat champions in 19 years on Sunday when they posted a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final.

