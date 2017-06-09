Pekka Rinne Balloon Costume May Be Pr...

Pekka Rinne Balloon Costume May Be Predators' Best Hope in Stanley Cup Finals

13 hrs ago Read more: Rant Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins have chased Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne twice already in this Stanley Cup Finals series, with the latest occurring in a 6-0 Game 5 drubbing. Sam Cremeens , AKA Sam the Balloon Man, is a Preds fan who has a solution in net - an eight-foot tall balloon costume of Rinne for the rest of the series.

