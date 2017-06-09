Pekka Rinne Balloon Costume May Be Predators' Best Hope in Stanley Cup Finals

The Pittsburgh Penguins have chased Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne twice already in this Stanley Cup Finals series, with the latest occurring in a 6-0 Game 5 drubbing. Sam Cremeens , AKA Sam the Balloon Man, is a Preds fan who has a solution in net - an eight-foot tall balloon costume of Rinne for the rest of the series.

