Parking options available at Fairgrounds Nashville for Preds fans
The Fairgrounds Nashville and Nashville Downtown Partnership, working with the Office of Mayor Megan Barry, are providing parking and shuttle services for people heading downtown on Thursday, June 8, and Sunday, June 11. With the volume of people heading downtown on this exciting weekend in Nashville, this will be a convenient, low-cost option just three miles from the city center. "We expect a tremendous amount of cars and people coming to the CMA Music Fest and Broadway Smash, so this is a great option for people who want to plan ahead and avoid the traffic downtown," said Mayor Megan Barry.
