One-of-a-kind Nissan GT-R 'Predzilla' donated to Nashville Predators Foundation
The $109,990 GT-R Premium model is custom-painted in Preds' official colors and graphics. The special Nissan GT-R will be the main attraction in an upcoming Predators Foundation fundraising auction that was also announced today.
