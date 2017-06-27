NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Matt Duchene, Vegas Golden Knights and More

Several big names have already been moved during the NHL offseason via trade, but there are several more that could potentially switch teams as free agency approaches. There is often a post-draft lull in terms of the trade market; however, the action almost always picks up once the dust starts to settle from a free-agent perspective since teams get a clearer picture of what holes there are and aren't able to fill on their roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.