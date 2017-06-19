NHL Mock Draft 2017: Nashville Predators select Robert Thomas with No. 30 pick
With the 30th pick in the 2017 SBNation Mock Draft, the Nashville Predators select Robert Thomas of the London Knights. Thomas has shown a propensity for creating offense for the London Knights over this past season.
